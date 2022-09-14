The Atlanta Braves and Truist are launching a brand-new Home Run Market at the Community Corner presented by Truist. Visitors will be able to honor Hank Aaron’s legacy by supporting a collection of Atlanta-area diverse-owned small businesses. The reimagined space will include interactive photo ops and baseball-themed games, custom-painted baseball bats honoring Hank Aaron, and information about Truist’s #HomersforHank initiative supporting HBCU students and graduates. All activities are free and family friendly.

The Grand Opening will be celebrated on Friday, September 16. A special media preview will take place on Thursday, September 15.

Small Businesses included in the Home Run Market:

Alma Artisan – handmade artisanal hats, purses, jewelry

Beautiful Curly Me – Black dolls, hair care, books, journals, and puzzles from 10 year old entrepreneur Zoe

Bisu Trendy – handmade and stainless steel jewelry for all ages

Brooklyn Tea – founded by a husband and wife team, Brooklyn tea offers loose leaf, all-natural tea in more than 50 varietals

Club Candy ATL – offering a wide selection of colorful, premium candy

Dope Pieces – puzzle company providing visibility for Black artists

GRAIL – independent apparel, accessory, and bag brand whose innovative art empowers those searching for more

Kindred Paper – maker of custom greeting cards, marking every special occasion in life

Prototype – reimagined sportswear by ATL designers and storytellers, Manolo Prado and Kendrick King

Versus – premium vintage streetwear shop, consisting of “anything cool from the 80s and 90s”

WEAR BRIMS – luxury hat company standing for three basic principles: family, faith, and confidence

The Community Corner presented by Truist will be open in The Battery Atlanta from 2 – 8 p.m. for non-gamedays and night games, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for day games through the regular season.