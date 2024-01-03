The Atlanta BeltLine will accept applications for its small business accelerator program, BeltLine Business Ventures, until the end of this week, as the organization prepares to launch the second cohort of its first year of operation later this month.

Up to 25 small businesses will be selected to join the program’s winter/spring 2024 cohort, where those chosen will be educated on a variety of business-related topics over the course of the next three months and receive resources needed to establish a physical presence along the 22-mile stretch of the BeltLine.

Debuting in late 2023, BeltLine Business Ventures is an initiative housed within the BeltLine Business Solutions Office that gives local small business owners entrepreneurial training through networking opportunities, virtual and in-person educational sessions and personalized one-on-one counseling with seasoned entrepreneurs and consultants.

All small business owners interested are encouraged to apply, but those with a minimum of 2 years of operating experience, aspirations of locating to the BeltLine and gross yearly earnings of at least $250,000 are considered ideal.

Participation is free and priority is assigned to woman- and minority-owned businesses located in BeltLine equity target subareas 1, 2, 9 and 10, which include Mechanicsville, Pittsburgh, Grove Park and many other neighborhoods in southwest Atlanta.

Training sessions for the winter/spring cohort will run from Feb. 6 until May 14. The BeltLine will host its final cohort for the year starting this summer.

Click here to apply for the winter/spring cohort and visit the BeltLine Business Solutions Office website for more information about the program.

