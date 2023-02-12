Brian “B. Wrightous” Wright and Desmond “Dez” Attmore, founders of Six Degrees produced the National Football League Origins launch event earlier this week. The event helps local fashion designers design NFL merchandise that better reflects the community where the annual champion game is played. This year’s Super Bowl is taking place in Glendale, Arizona, Sunday Feb. 12.

Attmore and Wright, both Morehouse College graduates, took time to talk to The Atlanta Voice about what influenced them when they started out, what advice they would give their younger selves and, of course, who they think will win the big game?

The Atlanta Voice: Who or what influenced you to start your business?

Brian “B. Wrightous” Wright: Back when we were attending Morehouse college, we always had a passion for art, entertainment, fashion, and music. Six Degrees is one of many businesses we have created and run together. It’s really all about timing, and with over 15 years of experience connecting brands with culture, creating amazing designs for big name talent, and curating immersive activations, it just made sense to do. We asked ourselves, how do we take our passion and experience to help brands solve issues? And then we decided: Let’s create our own agency.

AV: How exciting is it to be playing a part in this country’s largest and most watched sporting events?

Desmond “Dez” Attmore: Being a part of the Super Bowl is a very humbling experience, it’s one of the biggest moments year after year. The fact that a Black-owned agency can help grow the Super Bowl experience is life changing for us. Origins is special because it gives homegrown brands an opportunity to showcase their work and tell their stories. It’s really cool that we get to be a part of this in a way that’s so authentic to who we are and what we represent. We’re helping push the culture forward.

AV: Do you feel it’s important to have fashion be a part of Super Bowl festivities?

BW: For many years the fashion community was overlooked, especially in regard to niche homegrown brands. We feel like the NFL is paving the way for the future of major sports experiences. It’s not just about the game—it’s about the city, community, and the culture. These stories need to be told.

This being the second year in a row for Six Degrees, what does that say about the profession of your business?

DA: It’s all about building trust. We know we can deliver on the creative front, as we produce some of the best experiential activations in the country. But real trust is built behind closed doors, working day in and day out to make sure we are delivering across the board. We want to really thank Kalia Watts (Account Director) & Caty Timmerman (Creative Account Manager), who work directly with the NFL to understand their goals, priorities, and vision while managing our teams internally to get the job done.

AV: What would you like to say to your fellow Morehouse and AUC brothers and sisters about persistence and accomplishments in a business that isn’t always easy for Black and brown people?

BW: Think about those who will come after you. The hard work, the sweat, the tears, the long nights and flights, it all pays off. Don’t do it for yourself, do it for our people. Making history was never easy, you really have to give it your all and never stop pushing.

AV: Who do you guys have winning the game? Any rooting interests in the Super Bowl?

DA: Hmmmm, I’m going for the [Philadelphia] Eagles.

BW: The Eagles.

Speaking of advice, what advice would any of you give your much younger selves about starting your own business?

DA: Just do it. Stop comparing yourself, stop doubting yourself. Just do it.

BW: Have fun no matter what.