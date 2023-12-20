Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects to service millions of travelers over the next two weeks as the 2023-24 holiday season approaches an end.

In a press release dated Dec. 13, the world’s busiest airport estimates more than 3.3 million passengers will fly into or out of Atlanta between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2, making the final weeks of the year the most hectic Hartsfield-Jackson has seen since the Thanksgiving travel period almost four weeks ago.

The Friday before Christmas, Dec. 22, is anticipated to be Hartsfield-Jackson’s busiest day of the 12-day stretch, with an estimated 327,624 travelers forecasted to pass through the facility.

A view of the Delta Air Lines check-in counter at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday, July 3, 2023. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

Hartsfield-Jackson has witnessed an uptick in travel in the weeks leading up to the Christmas and New Year holidays, seeing close to 100,000 passengers departing or arriving every day, according to the airport’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

In preparation for the surge in activity, the airport has wrapped up its Main Security Checkpoint construction project almost four months ahead of schedule, a $66 million endeavor that opens additional security lanes in the area for optimal service.

Still, airport staff recommends those flying out of Atlanta these next two weeks arrive at least two and a half hours before your departure time if boarding a domestic flight and three hours if flying internationally to account for potential parking and security delays.

Passengers driving to the airport are encouraged to check for parking lot status updates before leaving home and to prepare for traffic upon arrival. Hartsfield-Jackson is still short of roughly 3,000 parking spaces due to the South Economy lot being shuttered last October to break ground on a new parking deck.

Nationwide, AAA predicts that more than 115 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1, either by plane, car or other methods of transportation. This represents a 2.2% increase in travelers compared to last year’s predictions and ranks as the second-highest estimate of holiday travelers recorded in the forecast’s 23-year history.

Atlanta also places among the top-10 domestic holiday travel destinations in the country in AAA’s study, joining Miami, Chicago, New York, and Las Vegas.