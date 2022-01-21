Editor’s Note: Events may change without notice. Check with the venue or Ticketmaster or Live Nation for updates.

CONCERTS

Tinsley Ellis Album Release Party – Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.

Judy Collins – Jan. 26. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE. Ponce City Market. 404-9463791, citywinery.com/atlanta

Sonny Emory Soul Ascension Album Release Party – Feb. 5, 8 p.m. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.

Andrea Bocelli.Feb. 10. 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive. Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com.

Dua Lipa – Feb. 12, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive. Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com

Maysa w/ South City Jazz – Feb. 17, 8 p.m. St. James Live, 3220 Butner RD, Atlanta. https://stjameslive.thundertix.com/events/190402

Peabo Bryson. Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.City Winery, 650 North Ave. Atlanta Ponce City Market. 404-9463791, citywinery.com/atlanta

New Edition, Charlie Wilson, Jodeci – Feb. 20, 7 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com

South City Jazz/w Hiroshima– (2nd show) Feb. 22, 9:30 p.m. St James Live, St. James Live, 3220 Butner RD, Atlanta. https://stjameslive.thundertix.com/events/190402

Eagles – March 4, 2022, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com

Chante Moore– March 6-7, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE, Ponce City Market, Atlanta. 404-946-3791. citywinery.com/atlanta.

Celtic Woman– March 15, 7:30 p.m. Fox Theater, Atlanta.

The Fugees– The Score 25th Anniversary Tour – March 17, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena. Atlanta

Maxwell – March 19, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com

Justin Bieber – March 21-22 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com

Mike Epps – March 26, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com

Bad Bunny – March 27, 7 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com

John Mayer – April 8-9, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com

Journey/Toto – April 25, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com

Jack White – April 26-28. 7 p.m. Tabernacle. Atlanta.

BareNaked Ladies – June 4, 7 p.m. Chastain Amphitheatre. Atlanta

Coldplay/H.E.R. – June 11, 7 p.m. Mercedes Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. mercedesbenzstadium.com

Steely Dan/Steve Winwood – June 14, 7:30 p.m. Chastain Amphitheatre. Atlanta

Patti LaBelle/Will Downing – June 25, 8 p.m. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ. An Online Event. Sponsored by Music Festival Online. See Facebook events.

New Kids on the Block/Salt-N-Pepa/Rick Astley/En Vogue – July 7, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com. ticketmaster.com

David Gray – Aug. 10, 8 p.m. Chastain Amphitheatre. Atlanta

Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire – Aug. 24, 7 p.m. Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. Atlanta.

Keith Urban – Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com

THEATER

“Dream House” by Eliana Pipes. DREAM HOU$E follows two Latina sisters on an HGTV-style reality show who are selling their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their “changing neighborhood.” Jan. 28 – Feb. 13. Alliance Theatre’s Hertz Stage. 404.733.4600.

“Toni Stone” by Lydia R. Diamond. Considered a pioneer, Toni Stone is the first woman to play baseball in the Negro Leagues, also making her the first woman to play professionally in a men’s league. Against all odds, Toni blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, breaking through the limitations others placed on her, and creating her own set of rules.Declared the “Best New Play of 2019” by The Wall Street Journal, TONI STONE is a funny and fascinating story of race, gender, and raw ambition… and an unheralded superstar you’ll never forget. Alliance Theatre, Coca-Cola Stage. 404.733.4600.

“Intimate Apparel” is being postponed to March 22. Actor’s Playhouse. 887 West Marietta St., Atlanta 30318.

“Raisin” . February 8 – March 13. True Colors Theatre. Truecolorstheatre.org. 404-532-1901 ext. 201.

FESTIVALS

Festival of Laughs– Sommore, Gary Owen, Arnez J, Lavell Crawford, Tony Rock and Tommy Davidson. Feb. 19, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com

Atlanta Oyster Festival – February 12, 1-5 p.m. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive. Atlanta. www.bigtickets.com/events/atlantabeerfestivals/atlanta-oyster-festival,

Atlanta Brunch Festival – March 5, noon. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta. www.bigtickets.com/events/atlantabeerfestivals/atlanta-brunch-festival

Shaky Knees Music Festival – April 29 – May 1. Green Day, Billy Idol, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Spoon, Nine Inch Nails, Death Cab for Cutie and many more. Central Park, Atlanta.

EXHIBITIONS

“Picturing the South: 25 Years” – Through Feb. 6. High Museum of Atlanta, 1280 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400. high.org.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” – Through Jan. 4,daily except Tuesdays, 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. Pratt-Pullman Yard, Building No. 1 Rogers Street, Atlanta. vangoghexpo.com/atlanta.

“Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe”– Through Jan. 9. First major exhibition of this folk artist’s work in 20 years. High Museum of Art. High.org.

“Picturing The South”– Through Feb. 9. To mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of Picturing the South, the High will mount a major exhibition that brings together all the commissions for the first time. Taken as a whole, the photographs amount to a complex and layered archive of the region that addresses broad themes, from the legacy of slavery and racial justice to the social implications of the evolving landscape and the distinct and diverse character of the region’s people. High Museum of Art. High.org