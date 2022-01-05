Editor’s Note: Events may change without notice. Check with the venue or Ticketmaster or Live Nation for updates.

CONCERTS

Shen Yun – Chinese performing arts. Jan. 7 – 8. Atlanta Symphony Hall, Midtown Atlanta; Jan. 11-15, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.



Conya Doss – Jan. 14. 8 p.m. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market. Atlanta



Trevor Noah, Jan. 14, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta.



Jazz Brunch: MLK Celebration featuring the PR Experience – Jan. 16, noon. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.



Paul Taylor – Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. Suite Lounge, 375 Luckie St., Atlanta. Eventbrite.



Tinsley Ellis Album Release Party – Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.



Judy Collins. Jan. 26. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE. Ponce City Market. 404-9463791, citywinery.com/atlanta



Earth Wind & Fire – February 1, 8 p.m. An online event. See Facebook Events.



Sonny Emory Soul Ascension Album Release Party – Feb. 5, 8 p.m. City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta



Andrea Bocelli.Feb. 10. 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive. Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com



Maysa w/ South City Jazz – Feb. 17, 8 p.m. St. James Live, 3220 Butner RD, Atlanta. https://stjameslive.thundertix.com/events/190402



Peabo Bryson. Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.City Winery, 650 North Ave. Atlanta Ponce City Market. 404-9463791, citywinery.com/atlanta



New Edition, Charlie Wilson, Jodeci. Feb. 20, 7 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com



South City Jazz/w Hiroshima. (2nd show) Feb. 22, 9:30 p.m. St James Live, St. James Live, 3220 Butner RD, Atlanta. https://stjameslive.thundertix.com/events/190402

Eagles – March 4, 2022, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta.



Celtic Woman, March 15, 7:30 p.m. Fox Theater, Atlanta.



The Fugees: The Score 25th Anniversary Tour – March 17, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena. Atlanta



Maxwell – March 19, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena. Atlanta



Justin Bieber – March 21-22 8 p.m. State Farm Arena. Atlanta

Mike Epps – March 26, 8 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta



Bad Bunny – March 27, 7 p.m. State Farm Arena. Atlanta.



Jack White – April 26-28. 7 p.m. Tabernacle. Atlanta.



BareNaked Ladies – June 4, 7 p.m. Chastain Amphitheatre. Atlanta



Coldplay – June 11, 7 p.m. Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta. .



Steely Dan/Steve Winwood – June 14, 7:30 p.m. Chastain Amphitheatre. Atlanta



Patti LaBelle/Will Downing – June 25, 8 p.m. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ. An Online Event. Sponsored by Music Festival Online. See Facebook events.



David Gray – Aug. 10, 8 p.m. Chastain Amphitheatre. Atlanta



Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire – Aug. 24, 7 p.m. Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. Atlanta.



Keith Urban – Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta



From left, Prakazrel ‘Pras’ Michel, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill, members of U.S. hip-hop band The Fugees, perform on stage during a concert at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2005. (AP Photo/Eddy Risch, Keystone)

THEATER

“Intimate Apparel” is being postponed to March 22. Actor’s Playhouse. 887 West Marietta St., Atlanta 30318.



“Raisin” . February 8 – March 13. True Colors Theatre. Truecolorstheatre.org. 404-532-1901 ext. 201.

FESTIVALS

Mandela Market Days Festival – Saturday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 441 Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Atlanta, 30314, (770) 906-7015.



Comedy Laugh Fest – Sunday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. Cedric Entertainer, Nephew Tommy, D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin, Earthquake. State Farm Arena. Atlanta.



Atlanta Oyster Festival – February 12, 1-5 p.m. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive. Atlanta. www.bigtickets.com/events/atlantabeerfestivals/atlanta-oyster-festival



Atlanta Brunch Festival – March 5, noon. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta. www.bigtickets.com/events/atlantabeerfestivals/atlanta-brunch-festival



Shaky Knees Music Festival – April 29 – May 1. Green Day, Billy Idol, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Spoon, Nine Inch Nails, Death Cab for Cutie and many more. Central Park, Atlanta.



EXHIBITIONS

“IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival. Through Jan. 16. 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. Zooatlanta.org. 404-624-5600.



“One Day Soon Come” photography exhibit by Tokie Rome-Taylor, now – Dec. 31, 2021. Wren’s Nest, 1050 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta.



“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” – Through Jan. 4,daily except Tuesdays, 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. Pratt-Pullman Yard, Building No. 1 Rogers Street, Atlanta. vangoghexpo.com/atlanta.



“Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe”. Through Jan. 9. First major exhibition of this folk artist’s work in 20 years. High Museum of Art. High.org.



“Picturing The South”. Through Feb. 9. To mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of Picturing the South, the High will mount a major exhibition that brings together all the commissions for the first time. Taken as a whole, the photographs amount to a complex and layered archive of the region that addresses broad themes, from the legacy of slavery and racial justice to the social implications of the evolving landscape and the distinct and diverse character of the region’s people. High Museum of Art. High.org



“The Welcome Blanket Project”, Through Jan. 16, noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays. MODA, 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. Museumofdesign.org. 404-979-6455.