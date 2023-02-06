Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Kwame Johnson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

Kwame is the President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA). He oversees the largest and most effective youth mentoring agency in the state of Georgia. He leads a team of approximately 40 staff who provide support to more than 1,100 one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Kwame found his passion while incarcerated during his senior year of high school. During this challenging time, he decided to change his life and made history by becoming the first youth to ever take his SATs in jail. Kwame was accepted into Hampton University and later decided to leave college at the age of 19 to become a social entrepreneur. He has dedicated his life to service and helping youth reach their full potential.

Kwame’s passion led him to Washington DC where he worked in youth development for over 12 years. He served as the National Program Director for the Center for Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) focused on helping residents of low-income neighborhoods address the problems of their communities. Kwame also served as the Director of Corporate Relations for the national office of Communities In Schools, the nation’s largest dropout prevention organization. Prior to joining BBBS, Kwame served as the Executive Director of the Greater Atlanta Region for PowerMyLearning, where he increased the organization’s revenue by 65% and program reach by 115% within three years.

Kwame has received national recognition for his work including the Social Entrepreneur Program of the Year Award from the Manhattan Institute. He recently received the highly distinguished Atlanta Business Chronicle 2020 Most Admired CEO Award and the Atlanta Business League 2020 Men of Influence Award. Kwame has received both the Atlanta Business Chronicle 40 Under 40 Award and the Georgia Trends 40 Under 40 Award. He was the first non-alumni to receive the coveted Morehouse College Dr. Joseph Draper Service Award.

Kwame is a recent graduate of Leadership Atlanta. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland and Executive Education Certificates in Nonprofit Strategy and Management from New York University, Babson College, and Harvard Business School. Kwame and his wife Sabria have one son Kwame, Jr.

“I am incredibly grateful to be listed in the 2023 Georgia Titan 100,” says Kwame Johnson. “I believe that all young people have potential, they just need empowerment from mentors to help them reach their goals. This year’s Georgia Titan 100 is full of potential, and I am honored to be among this list of role models for Georgia youth.”

Kwame Johnson will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on April 27th, 2023 at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall.