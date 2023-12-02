(CNN) — LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese scored 19 points in her return from a mysterious four-game absence on Thursday.

The No. 7 Tigers defeated No. 9 Virginia Tech 82-64 in a rematch of last year’s Final Four clash. The reigning national champions improved to 8-1 on the season.

Reese, who had been mysteriously absent from the team since the Tigers faced Kent State on November 14, added nine rebounds and two assists in the win.

The 21-year-old was honored before the game for recording her 1,000th career rebound, which she accomplished earlier this season. The fans in attendance at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, gave the star a resounding ovation and she shared a hug with head coach Kim Mulkey.

Reese talks with Mulkey during the first half. (Matthew Hinton/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

After the game, Reese said it felt “great” to be back on the court with her team.

“My teammates have been holding it down,” Reese told the ESPN broadcast. “I’m just super happy to be back with the team. This atmosphere, I missed it so much. I’m just happy to move forward and be back.”

Reese wasn’t the only LSU Tiger celebrating a milestone on Thursday.

Thursday’s win gave Mulkey her 700th career win, making her the fastest coach in men’s or women’s NCAA basketball history to reach the milestone.

The Tigers are next scheduled to play on December 10 at home against Louisiana-Lafayette.