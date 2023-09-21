WASHINGTON, D.C. — The first Black senator in the history of Georgia and the first Black female attorney general in the history of New York State were among many thought leaders, professors, politicians and activists that took part in the annual town hall meeting during the 52nd Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference.

Along with U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and New York Attorney General Letitia James, two of the more high profile Democrats in the news these days, civil rights advocate and scholar Kimberle’ Crenshaw, Black Economic Alliance CEO Samantha Tweedy, Congressman Steve Horsford (NV-04), Fearless Fund CEO Ayanna Parsons and Damon Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law participated in a panel on race and racial equity.

Warnock called this year’s Annual Legislative Conference, a “family reunion” and “a call to action fortified by thought-provoking discussion.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a town hall at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday, September 21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

James, a native of Brooklyn, will be in civil court in New York next month with former President of the United States Donald J. Trump, and spoke about the disinformation and attempts to erase Black history. “We must not only push back against this racist and malicious assault on our citizenship, we must stomp it out all together.”

The topics of discussion for the first panel and the second on threats to Black American democracy were moderated by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. The author and public speaker made a number of Hip-Hop references throughout the two and a half hour town hall.

“We are living in the midst of a crisis,” he said.

Samantha Tweedy, CEO of the Black Economic Alliance Foundation, speaks during a town hall at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday, September 21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

Parsons also took a few moments to talk about the need to continue building wealth within the Black communities of this country. The Fearless Fund, which is based in Atlanta and has invested millions in Black female owned businesses, was recently sued by Edward Blum. Parsons said there are three things that make the world go round: money, power and love.”

“We as Black people have a whole lot of love. What we don’t have is a lot of power, and we don’t have enough money,” she said.

Tweedy used a bit of data to make a point of how wide the wealth building gap is in this country. Tweedy said the average salary of a Black college graduate is on par with the average white high school dropout. Similar data can be backed up by research that was done by the Urban Institute.

Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones speaks during a town hall at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday, September 21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

The following panel on threats to democracy featured Black Voters Matter co-founder Lastosha Brown and Tennessee state representative Justin Jones. Both spoke of keeping up the fight for equal rights and representation, both in the communities and within lawmaking spaces.

“A new south is rising that’s multiracial and multi-generational,” said Jones.

Brown, who took several opportunities to sing in between speaking about the importance of voting, said, “We can’t keep responding to what they want. I don’t care what they want.

Ayana K. Parsons, The Reverend Al Sharpton, and Sean “Diddy” Combs pose for photos during a town hall at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday, September 21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

Civil rights activist and television host Al Sharpton and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs made appearances at the end of the discussion. “I know I wasn’t on the panel, but I am the panel,” joked Sharpton.