Clark Atlanta University (1-3 overall) suffered a 35-0 loss to Albany State Saturday. The loss is the Panthers third straight of the season and second straight at Panther Stadium. The 35-point loss is the largest of the season. Clark Atlanta lost by 32 points at Lane College the previous week.

Clark Atlanta University will host Tuskegee University (2-2 overall) Saturday, October 1.

Early in the game the Golden Rams managed a touchdown from junior quarterback Dionte Bonneau on a quarterback keeper.

During the second quarter, Golden Rams got another touchdown from sophomore running back Kam Ward following his rush into the endzone, which made the score 17-0.

The Panthers opened the third quarter with a drive to get them in the red zone, however the Golden Rams defense stopped them from scoring. The field goal attempt to end the drive missed, leaving Clark Atlanta scoreless.

Albany State marched down the field on the following offensive drive and a run from Bonneau got them deep into Clark Atlanta territory. A touchdown pass helped the Golden Rams extend their lead over the Panthers.

A series of big runs from the Panthers quarterback Stephan Brown and sophomore running back Daquan Kincey got the Panthers closer to the in zone, but the Golden Rams forced and recovered a fumble at the end of the third quarter.

The Golden Rams would score again early in the fourth quarter and tally 12 points during the quarter. Albany State, currently on a two-game win streak, will host Miles College Saturday, Oct. 1.