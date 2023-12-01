44th & 3rd Bookseller co-owner Cheryl Lee (right) and student part-time employee Sydney Coggins-Prioleau inside the store, Wednesday, Nov. 29,, 2023. Photo by Noah Washington/The Atlanta Voice

In the heart of the Atlanta University Center is 44th & 3rd Bookseller, a family-run bookstore owned by Cheryl Lee, 65, her husband Warren Lee, 68, and their daughter, Allyce Lee, 29.

Contrary to the assumption that the store’s name hints at a street in a metropolis like Chicago or New York, for example, the name has an entirely different meaning, according to the Lees.

The combination of the numbers 44 and 3 pays homage to the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, according to Warren Lee. During a visit to a Chicago bookstore, Warren Lee noticed the absence of Obama’s books in the store’s Black book section. This inspired Lee to make sure there would be a dedicated section in their own store. ”We were looking for the Black section, and at what was featured when I looked at it, there was something I didn’t see,” Warren said. “I called the manager and asked him to look at this section and tell me what was missing.” Before the manager could answer Lee, he added, “I said, you know, what’s missing is that you don’t have a book written by Barack Obama. And he’s the president, and this is his hometown.”

The “3rd” in the store’s name represents the themes it embodies—life, literature, and legacy—symbolized by numbers hanging above the cashier’s counter. The Lees take pride in the books they sell focusing on African-American authors and those from the African diaspora, featuring designated sections for self-help and international authors. The sections were curated and designed by Cheryl Lee’s niece, Rachel Brown, an Assistant Art Director at Spelman College.

Each member of the Lee family has a role in the bookstore; Allyce serves as the store’s head of marketing and public relations. After graduating from Howard University, like her father Warren, Allyce joined the business. Her PR plan is centered around social media and email-based strategies, says Allyce. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have news/media outlets reach out to us with interest in our story and offerings,” she said.

Cheryl Lee. Photo by Noah Washington/The Atlanta Voice

Cheryl Lee, who is originally from Flint, Michigan, moved to Atlanta during her college years and said she had been contemplating the idea of a bookstore for years with her husband. During an interview with The Atlanta Voice, she shed light on the journey that led to the establishment of the 44th & 3rd Bookseller. Cheryl retired from her job at Coca-Cola as a financial manager in 2018 and started working on her long-time dream. “It’s been a lifelong dream,” Cheryl said. “I was in graduate school at Mercer and I wrote a thesis on independent bookstores, and what was the state of independent bookstores at that time.”

Before meeting his wife, Warren didn’t envision himself owning a bookstore.

“My interest was in things that Black people needed, items that could be sold to or products made in Black communities internationally, which could be sold in the US markets,” he explained. Warren is a tax attorney by trade and majored in finance during his undergraduate studies at Howard University.

“One time I was looking at coffee, and another time I was exploring spices because these were commodity-type items that could be sourced from African countries, and I considered reselling them here due to their practical use. I did have that interest for a while, but not books,” Warren said.

The business encountered the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the closure of a storefront location in Little Five Points in April 2020. However, the Lees adapted by transitioning to online sales a month later. That adjustment resulted in a remarkable 150% increase in business, according to Allyce.

“The evolution of technology and social media over the past few years has been insane- so many people say that they find us on TikTok or Instagram and they travel from near and far to see us,” Allyce said. “On our end, it’s really fun for us to put forth content that appeals to our younger audiences and causes them to want to purchase or visit us at the store. Overall, it’s been fun and it’s amazing to see the success that digital and social marketing has made for our business.”

Following their pandemic boom, the Lees would receive an offer from Morehouse School of Medicine President Valerie Montgomery Rice to open near the AUC campus in 2021.

Successes aside, Cheryl considers 44th & 3rd Bookseller a small business, emphasizing the ongoing challenges faced by small enterprises. Addressing the hurdles of operating a small business, Cheryl highlights the importance of staying relevant, understanding the audience, and fostering relationships with major publishers.

“Definitely do your research,” she explained. “Work with the American Booksellers Association. They are a wealth of knowledge, and they are so helpful.”

The 44th & 3rd bookstore has also taken on five students as part-time employees. Senior psychology major Sydney Coggins-Prioleau, 22, said of her time at 44th & 3rd, “I know I really love books, and I really love Black people,” said Coggins-Prioleau.

Another of the student employees is currently a senior psychology major with a political science minor on the pre-law track at Spelman College

In reflecting on the journey of the bookstore, from its roots in Little Five Points to their current place within the Atlanta University Center, Cheryl emphasized the importance of community support and fostering relationships with publishers.

“Our success is intertwined with the vibrant tapestry of the Atlanta University Center and the literary community at large,” said Cheryl.