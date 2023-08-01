The property that was once Bowen Homes takes up nearly 54 of the 74 acres that the city has plans to revitalize for housing.

Photo by Kerri Phox/The Atlanta Voice



Archie Kemp was making his way down Field Road when he stopped to inquire what the reporter and photographer were doing in Bankhead? The unpaved, bumpy street led to a popular salvage yard, but there wasn’t any reason to be down there otherwise, in his opinion.

Kemp, a former Bowen Homes resident, was told that the journalists were there to report on the former Bowen Homes housing complex, since demolished in 2009, and the $40 million investment via a federal grant that will be used to “revitalize the neighborhood with affordable housing workforce development, and economic opportunities,” according to a June 26 press release from the Mayor’s Office.

Not only would the land that Bowen Homes once occupied would be a part of the revitalization, but parts of neighborhoods Carey Park, Almond Park, and Donald Lee Hollowell and James Jackson parkways would be too.

Kemp asked if that revitalization and investment would be good for the area then immediately answered his own question. “It’s good for the investors and the people who are going to be here in the future,” he said. “We don’t have millions of dollars so I guess that means we’re out.”

Of the 74 acres that are supposed to be developed, 53.9 acres is land that once housed thousands of people in Bowen Homes.

At the salvage shop down Field Road, Gray & White U-Pull-It, Rico Howard was wondering the same thing about whether any new development would change things, but his concern stemmed from the business side. “It should make the business grow. The more people, the more business,” said Howard, an employee at Gray & White the past five years. “Everybody’s got to drive.”

Howard once lived in Bankhead and now lives in Douglasville with his family. “Traffic will probably be a problem though.”

Rico Howard (center) and Matt Kocher (far right) talk to a reporter (left) about the investment planned for the area, which includes where Bowen Homes once stood. Photo by Kerri Phox/The Atlanta Voice

Gray & White manager Matt Kocher is thinking about traffic in another way. The investment should also lead to improved infrastructure throughout the neighborhood, which includes the road leading to the salvage yard. “We have been fighting with the city for years about getting this road fixed,” said Kocher. “Maybe it will help get the city over here.”

Carey Park has just under 2,000 residents and has a D- rating for housing and a D+ for public schools, according to a website that specializes in connecting people to schools. Almond Park earned a C- for housing, but maintained a D+ for its public schools.

Before it was demolished and made Atlanta one of a very few major American cities with a majority Black population without a public housing complex, Bowen Homes had fostered a reputation for violence. Maybe there’s a chance the initial investment can lead to a new-look Bowen Homes/Bankhead the same way gentrification and million-dollar investments changed Summerhill, for example. Only time will tell.

Editor’s Note: Atlanta City Council District 9 councilman Dustin Hillis was contacted for this story but did not respond before publication date.