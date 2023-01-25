One of Atlanta’s premier tourist attractions is looking to hire seasonal and part-time employees.

Zoo Atlanta is hosting a job fair Thur., Feb. 9. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Conservation Action Resource Center. Applicants are asked to enter through the education gate at the south end of Cherokee Avenue parking lot and are also asked to bring a resume. One-on-one interviews with a hiring manager will be made available.

To register applicants should visit the Zoo Atlanta website, zooatlanta.org/careers.

There are 30-40 positions that the zoo is looking to hire for and a list of those positions will be made available at check-in, according to a release from Zoo Atlanta.

Previous job fairs have made positions such as admissions cashiers, education instructors, membership sales associates, ride attendants, ropes course guides, and vault room tellers available. The popular summer season might call for summer safari camp instructors as well.

Zoo Atlanta is located at 800 Cherokee Avenue, SE