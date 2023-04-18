For anyone with a big family or simply needs the ability to ideally fit seven passengers, but still turn heads when passing by, the redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a highly recommended option. Already impressive in the looks department, the TRD Pro line’s eye-catching embellishments highlighted in black, red, and subtle camouflage take this SUV to the next level. Everything from the signature grille adorned with LED lights, to the rugged 18-inch BBS wheels dressed in matte black, skid plate, dual-tip exhaust, running boards, SofTex seating, optional roof rack (highly recommended), and shifter knob are just a few of numerous standouts getting stylish customizations.

The bold ride, towing power of up to 9,000 pounds, off-road suspension with FOX shocks, and responsive handling thanks to the all-wheel drive component keep the favorable impressions of the all-new Sequoia coming. Under the hood, the i-Force Max Twin-Turbo V6 hybrid engine is welcomingly aggressive thanks to 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque, complemented by the 10-speed Electronically Controlled automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECT-i). The multiple all-terrain driving modes including customized towing and crawl control provide a lot of versatility on choosing where to go. The Multi-Terrain Monitor provides even more driving assurance for physically challenging environs.

Photos courtesy of Toyota.

The TRD Off-Road Package design also features a red front axle driveshaft, Toyota did a remarkable job making sure the driver is accommodated sufficiently as well. The user-friendly infotainment system—a huge plus for today’s high-tech advancements—comes with a vibrant 14-inch touchscreen, plus Apple CarPlay/Android connectivity, wireless charging, numerous USB ports, and a 14-speaker JBL sound system any music lover will appreciate complete with an amp and subwoofer for extra sonic boom. The rear’s power liftgate, flip-up glass, and 120-volt household-style power outlet in the rear makes the Sequoia a star for especially tailgating and vacations.

Ultimately, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Hybrid AWD is one of the most impressive SUV upgrades of the year, and whether traveling with numerous passengers or driving solo, every trip will be a memorable experience regardless of the terrain.

Fuel Economy: 19 city/22 highway/20 combined

Price: The 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Hybrid AWD is $77,981 MSRP including handling, processing, delivery, TRD roof rack and dash cam as reviewed.

For more information, visit Toyota.com.