Toyota shines with this latest 4Runner boldly kicking in the door with edge, a welcomed rugged appearance, powerful engine, and the highly recommended TRD Pro version to strike the eye. Addressing the latter, our review model flaunted the increasingly popular Solar Octane, a vivid orange unique to the TRD designation, complemented with a black roof basket, LED fog lights, and 17-inch matte black alloy wheels rolling on bold Nitto grappler tires crafted for virtually any terrain. This popular brand also makes visual enhancements to everything from the front skid plate to the grille, headrests, and even shift knobs.

The heart matches the physical brawn, with a muscle-flexing 4.0-liter DOHC-valve V6 engine, 270 horsepower, and punchy 278 lb-ft of torque. The five-speed transmission, multi-terrain capability, crawl control, hill-start assist, active TRAC control, and all-wheel drive maneuverability make the driving experience that much more adventurous.

The interior boasts perks as well, including a 15-speaker JBL audio system, Apple/Android capability, and an eight-inch touchscreen while the body-hugging SofTex-trimmed seats keep things plush. The rear gets a power sliding window and loading is a breeze with a sliding cargo deck.

Photos courtesy of Toyota.

Toyota cut no corners with the 2023 4Runner TRD Pro, and to summarize what a driver should feel on any excursion, let’s go with fashionably fearless for the win.

*Note: For the true enthusiast of this brand, keep an eye out for the limited 2023 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition. There will only be 4,040 for the U.S. market.

Fuel Economy: 16 city/19 highway/17 combined

Price: The 2023 4Runner TRD Pro version is $55,725 MSRP including handling, processing and delivery as reviewed.

For more information, visit Toyota.com.