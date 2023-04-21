For those looking for a nimble, gas-conserving compact SUV balanced with a focus on advanced technology, the Lexus UX 250h F Sport Premium edition deserves a strong look. Of course, this carmaker’s reputation for luxury makes its statement as well.

The newly appointed F Sport and Premium designations bring a lot to the table. The 250h’s wheels, adaptive suspension, hugging sport seats, racing-inspired steering wheel with heating, paddle shifters, LED fog and cornering lamp, a power tilt-and-slide moonroof, aluminum pedals, and a black top with roof rails, while sitting on 18-inch signature five-spoke alloy Sport wheels. Collectively with the Premium, there is also a hands-free power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and wireless charger.

Along with the mind-easing Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 with a long roster of state-of-the-art collision preventions, Lexus is generous with other high-tech amenities; a vibrant 12.3-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi, four USB ports, wireless charger, Drive Connect, Apple CarPlay/Android compatibility, and the new Hey Lexus intelligent assistant program sweeten the deal. Even with all of these embellishments, Lexus is generous with a long list of standards including a 10-speaker premium sound system, electronic parking brake, and backup camera.

The 2.0-liter, four-cylinder hybrid engine peaks at 181 horsepower which leaves some desire for a more aggressive burst, but the responsive handling from the all-wheel drive, three driving modes, adaptive variable suspension, and CVT platform still provide a favorable driving experience. This is especially true if saving money and limiting trips to the filling station are important; this SUV gets a combined 39 miles to the gallon.

Reviewed in a gorgeous Iridium (enhanced platinum) with Obsidian (black) combo, other pluses of this 2023 model include the appreciated touchscreen replacement of the Remote Touch Interface, pampering NuLuxe interior trim, high safety ratings, great value in the segment, and aforementioned F Sport modifications becoming an option.

It looks like 2023 is a great year for the Lexus UX 250h.

Fuel Economy: 41 city/38 highway/39 combined

Price: The 2023 Lexus UX 250h F Sport Premium is $43,605 MSRP; $47,595 as reviewed with handling, processing, and delivery.

For more information, visit Lexus.com.