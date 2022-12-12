With the various advantages pickup trucks provide, from towing, to cargo, and rugged off-roading virtually anywhere, Toyota has made the 2022 Tundra Limited TRD more desirable with its looks, upgraded performance, amenities, and pampering interior.

Photos courtesy of Toyota

Starting with the 2022 makeover, the redesign deserves praise. Coming in six trims, the TRD is one of the most attractive to the eye. Reviewed in the highly recommended Supersonic Red with black embellishments on the grille, skid plates, mud guards, and prominent branding of the signature label.

Photos courtesy of Toyota

Rolling up the sleeves, the i-Force powertrain 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine has an impressive punch thanks to 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque with a seamless 10-speed automatic transmission using sequential shift. Towing capacity maxes out at a respectable 12,000 pounds and transports up 1,940 pounds of payload capacity, so work gets done efficiently. The various driving modes include Tow/Haul, Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, and Downhill Assist Control operating with the TRD off-road suspension and Bilstein shocks. The handling is also a plus, reminiscent of a sedan using the 4WDemand maneuverability.

Photos courtesy of Toyota

The CrewMax is graciously spacious throughout the cabin adorned with a racing enthusiast’s interior featuring TRD’s red engine start button, aluminum sport pedals, and leather shift knob. Tech wise, the 14-inch, high-resolution display with user-friendly interface keeps everything vibrant, including the operation of the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone applications. Using the voice recognition feature, just say “Hey Toyota” and the wish for quick deeds like adjusting the climate and JBL 12-speaker sound system at the truck’s command. The temperature-controlled front seats with dual climate control, power vertical window, and hidden compartments under the 60/40-split back seats are also appreciated.

The options featured with this model come highly recommended including the Limited Premium (LED and Towing Technology); Limited Power (wireless smartphone charging, bed/cabin power supply, LED bed lights); and aforementioned TRD Off-Road packages.

Overall, Toyota stepped their Tundra game up significantly with several trims (including a hybrid option) to satisfy whatever a pickup fanatic would yearn for.

Photos courtesy of Toyota

Fuel Economy: 17 city/ 22 highway/19 combined

Price: The 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited 4×4 TRD Off-Road is $59,009 MSRP with all packages included.

For more information, visit Toyota.com