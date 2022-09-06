Truck enthusiasts will be wowed by Nissan’s redesigned 2022 Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 trim that comes loaded inside and out. Driving the fully equipped review model, gawkers immediately notice the more muscular frame, large skid plates, signature LED headlights forming a futuristic “C” shape, 17-inch Beadlock, black-coated alloy wheels, and what we personally love — the Sport Bar boasting the Frontier logo on both sides — which perfectly accents the bed to deliver a more rugged look. The Tactical Green metallic premium paint deserves a salute as well.

Under the hood, the Frontier leads its competitors with the best-in-class 310-horsepower, 3.8-liter V6, which is fully utilized by the Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD. This gas-pedal punch is ideal for city driving and off-road navigation. It gives the entire driving experience a literal boost. Towing peaks at 6,720 pounds, enhanced with Towing Sway Control.

Photo courtesy of Nissan.

The Frontier also leads the way on the technology side, brandishing a 9-inch color touchscreen, plus a Wi-Fi hotspot, rearview monitor, two 120-volt outlets, Apple CarPlay/Android capability, and the optional 10-speaker Fender audio system. Safety is definitely a priority, with the Frontier being the first Nissan to have the Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Off-Road Mode, plus Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, a plethora of airbags throughout the cabin, automatic emergency braking, and numerous other features to relax the mind.

Although the standard equipment is generous, with a base price of $37K, strongly consider the numerous packages to truly flaunt what the 2022 Frontier offers. Research the Pro Premium ($2,700); Pro Convenience ($1,990); Technology Package ($990); and the aforementioned Sports Bar ($1,095).

Whether you go with the base model or splurge with all the bells and whistles, the Frontier will be a front runner for pickup truck of the year.

Fuel Economy: 17 city/ 22 highway/ 19 combined

Price: The Nissan PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 is $37,240 MSRP for the base price; $46,965 includes all the packages.

For more information, visit Nissanusa.com.