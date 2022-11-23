Aviator Jet Package available early 2022

Luxury midsize SUVs have become very popular especially during the last decade and Lincoln does a stellar job standing out with its 2022 Lincoln Aviator. Coming in multiple trims, the reviewed AWD Black Label Grand Touring edition wows with its numerous pampering features that passengers in all three rows will appreciate.

It’s sleek exterior turns heads with its adaptive headlights, glowing Lincoln logo on the black mesh grille, dual exhaust, and 22-inch aluminum wheels, and roof rack side rails.

From the driver’s perspective, the welcomed engine’s aggressiveness of the 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 heart complemented by its maneuverability, and forgiving “Air Glide” suspension for a cloud-like ride no matter the terrain erases any doubts on how fun the driving is. Other perks include the user-friendly infotainment system, theateresque Revel Ultima 3D 28-speaker sound system, SYNC 3 with voice activation, head-up display, Lincoln Connect 4G modem with WiFi, a digital key, ambient lighting, and front seats with massage capability for ultimate relaxation to combat traffic and long trips.

Aviator Jet Package available early 2022

Overall, the Aviator is generously roomy in especially the first and second rows, plus the cargo area provides more than ample space to accommodate everyone’s luggage. With a plethora of safety features—most coming standard including emergency braking and blind spot alert—to ease the mind, plus quad-zone climate control, full rear console, and panoramic vista roof complete with a power shade, every family member will be eager to jump in for whatever the journey.

Ultimately, the review model’s revered Black Model Grand Touring Trim takes things to the highest level in terms of elegance, features, and gas conservation thanks to the plug-in hybrid capability only available in this style. With too many features to list here including all the Black Label-option offers and generous warranty, visit Lincoln’s website for a full listing. Pack a lunch because there is graciously a lot to take in.

Aviator Jet Package available early 2022

Fuel Economy: 54 MPGe (all electric for 21 miles)/23 MPG (460-mile range)

Price: $88,230 with all the options (Most equipped of all Aviator trims)

For more information, visit Lincoln.com.