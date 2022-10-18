A ream of Georgia voter stickers is laid out at the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are no longer available 24 hours and 7 days a week.

 Elections and Registration Office 121 S McDonough Street Jonesboro, GA 30236

 Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center  3499 Rex Road, Rex, GA 30273

 South Clayton Recreation Center  1837 McDonough Rd., Hampton GA 30228

Morrow Municipal Complex  1500 Morrow Road, Morrow, GA 30260

Virginia Gray Recreation Center 1475 East Fayetteville Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274

Lee Headquarters Library  865 Battle Creek Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30236

Forest Park Senior Center  5087 Park Avenue, Forest Park, GA 30297

Lake Spivey Recreation Center  2300 Walt Stephens Rd. Jonesboro,  GA 30236