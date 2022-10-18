Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are no longer available 24 hours and 7 days a week.
Elections and Registration Office 121 S McDonough Street Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center 3499 Rex Road, Rex, GA 30273
South Clayton Recreation Center 1837 McDonough Rd., Hampton GA 30228
Morrow Municipal Complex 1500 Morrow Road, Morrow, GA 30260
Virginia Gray Recreation Center 1475 East Fayetteville Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274
Lee Headquarters Library 865 Battle Creek Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30236
Forest Park Senior Center 5087 Park Avenue, Forest Park, GA 30297
Lake Spivey Recreation Center 2300 Walt Stephens Rd. Jonesboro, GA 30236