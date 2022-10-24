The automotive term “minivan” used to often come with the lackluster connotations that they were unexciting, no-frills vehicles solely created to transport multiple family members here to there. The 2022 Pacifica Hybrid left those descriptions behind with all its modern looks, technology, great cabin space, and a plethora of amenities. Being a plug-in hybrid with a driving range of 32 miles on solely electricity (82 MPGe) and 30 miles per gallon going the gas route for an astounding 520 combined miles.

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle Hybrid. Photo courtesy of Chrysler.



The driver will be content with the 10.1-inch touch screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, and 20 Harmon Kardon speakers, while conducting an overall peppy 3.6-liter V6 engine. With the capacity to seat seven passengers thanks to three rows, everyone will appreciate the standard amenities including a 4G LTE WiFi hot spot, tri-zone automatic climate control, Nappa leather bucket seats, and dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

What really makes the Pacifica complete are the highly recommended options. The Customer Preferred “S” Appearance Package comes with black accents inside and out for a welcomed stealthy appearance along with the 18-inch foreshadow aluminum wheels. On the entertainment side, family and friends will always look forward to long trips thanks to the Uconnect Theater feature, which boasts Amazon Fire TV integration utilized by two 10.1-inch touch screens on the back of seats, video remote controls, multiple USB ports, a household-style outlet, and a FamCam interior camera so the driver is assured everyone is safely enjoying the ride.

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle Hybrid badging. Photo courtesy of Chrysler.



Yes, today’s minivan is now cool to drive and ride in thanks to the new Pacifica. That’s of course if the owner wants any company with all that it offers.

Fuel Economy: 82 MPGe combined with a 32-mile range; gasoline is 30 combined at 520 miles.

Price: Base price is $54,000, and $59,407 with the Customer Preferred Package including the S Appearance and Uconnect Theater Family Group in the review model.

For more information, visit Chrysler.com.