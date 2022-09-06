Right off the bat, the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Coupe is one of this year’s top makeovers, Boasting the automaker’s high-performance “M” insignia, it justly packs a 3.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine pushing 503 horsepower, resulting in a hair-raising 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. It’s the highest performer of all the 2022 M4 coupe versions.

From a performance and handling perspective, BMW’s signature “XDrive” category signifies intelligent all-wheel-drive capability, plus the technology to distribute power to the wheel, promising the most control and dynamics. This includes the Adaptive M Suspension, Active M Differential, M Drive, and M Driving Dynamics Control.

Photos courtesy of BMW

The M carbon bucket seats ($3,800) sit low with curves scientifically placed to hug drivers firmly for any sudden turn or launch; ultimately, they give the driver the welcomed experience and mindset of a professional competing in the Grand Prix. The headrest is removable to make room for anyone who desires a helmet when on the track to fully feel this car’s performance capabilities.

More luxury designations include a theater-esque Harmon Kardon audio system, plus the recommended M Driver’s Package ($2,500); Driver’s Assistance Pro Package ($1,800); Parking Assistance Package ($800); and Executive Package ($1,800) to complete pampering to the highest degree. Our review version was delivered with a stunning Isle of Green exterior and Kyalami orange/black leather interior with M carbon bucket seats. This color combo is a win, but whatever the buyer chooses will turn heads regardless.

Fuel Economy: 16 city/22 highway/18 combined

Price: $78,800 MSRP and $95,345, including all the aforementioned packages.

For more information, visit Bmwusa.com.