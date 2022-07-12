2 Chainz performs during the 146th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

Tauheed Epps, better known as Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, performed a special concert at Terminal West on June 17. The event was hosted by SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series. This series is a group of small venue concerts held all over the United States, that bring SiriusXM subscribers closer to their favorite artists, comedians and entertainers. 2 Chainz performed several of his hits to commemorate the fifth anniversary of his album “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music,” such as “No Lie” and “All Me,” while giving the audience insight as to how the songs were made and his journey within the music industry.

2 Chainz even discussed how the song “No Lie” started from a lie he told Drake, in an attempt to work with the Grammy-winning rapper on a new song. 2 Chainz pitched the idea of a collaboration with Drake on a song that he had not yet created. As a result, he had to rush to the studio that night to create something for Drake to consider.

During the event, 2 Chainz was also joined on stage by DJ E Sudd and drumming internet sensation Timothy Fletcher. The set design included the wheelchair that 2 Chainz used during his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour, as a result of a leg injury. The evening’s events allowed the rapper to pay homage to his certified gold album. At the end of the concert, each guest was presented with a 2 Chainz SiriusXM T-shirt and the infamous pink “TRAP” T-shirt. 2 Chainz is currently on tour, but will return to Atlanta for the HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash event held on July 17.