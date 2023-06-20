The Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center (above) is located at 9045 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Fana Fuqua looked around the pool area inside the Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center and wondered what the staff was going to do with the water polo equipment that was piled in a corner. Fuqua, the director of athletics and outdoor education at The Hamlin School, an all-girls school in San Francisco and a former collegiate water polo star, was visiting Clayton County the summer of 2021. With her inquiry, she started something that continues today.

The youth water polo clinic at the aquatic center is back for the summer with two free sessions scheduled to take place Saturday, June 24 and Saturday, August 5. The clinics will take place from 1-3 p.m on both days and will include instruction from the aquatics center staff.

The clinics are for youth ages 10-16 years old.

“We are looking to try to build up the sport of water polo and give kids another outlet and activity in the pool,” said Vincent McPherson, the center’s aquatic manager.

These clinics are officially sponsored by the USA Water Polo, the country’s governing body. The first clinic under the USA Water Polo sponsorship took place in February and McPherson told The Atlanta Voice he expects even more kids to get involved this weekend and beyond.

“We had a good small group of kids and we’re looking to have some more this time,” said McPherson, who added that local youth sports coaches have inquired about bringing their athletes to the clinic in order to keep them busy and fit during their off-seasons.

“It’s definitely a good bridge for different sports communities,” added McPherson.

The Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center is located at 9045 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.