Willie Simmons, former head football coach at Florida A&M University, accepted the offer to become the running backs coach at Duke University, joining head coach Manny Diaz’s staff. Simmons was head coach at FAMU for five seasons and finished with a 43-13 record. The FAMU athletic director, Tiffany Dawn-Sykes, announced Assistant Head Coach, James Colzie III will serve as interim during the search for a new one.

Simmons guided FAMU during their transition from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) during his five years in Tallahassee. Additionally, Simmons transformed FAMU into a powerhouse not only in recruiting but a top destination for athletes departing Power Five schools via the transfer portal.

Florida A&M Rattlers All-Americans Isaiah Land (linebacker), Xavier Smith (wide receiver), and Markquese Bell (safety) were on NFL rosters at the start of the 2023 season. Bell currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys. Land currently plays for the Indianapolis Colts and Smith signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Here is the statement issued from Florida A&M President, Dr. Larry Robinson:

“I want to thank Coach Willie Simmons for his leadership of our football program over the last six years. He has proven himself to be a champion for our players in the classroom, the community, and on the gridiron. The highlight of his tenure was the 2023 Celebration Bowl victory over Howard University and the HBCU National Championship. 2023 was one of the best years in the history of FAMU, and our athletic program, with football leading the way, contributing to an outstanding year of accomplishments. We wish Coach Simmons and his family well as they move on. VP/AD Tiffani Sykes has identified James Colzie, III, as the interim head coach and declared that the search for FAMU’s next football coach will begin immediately. I want to thank all of the FAMUly, including the FAMU National Alumni Association, the Rattler Boosters, the National Rattler F Club, Alpha Xi Gives, First Strike, the FAMU Foundation, and several individuals who contributed to helping us match or exceed the salary offer that was extended to Coach Simmons.”

Simmons and Diaz have a longstanding relationship. The two men coached over a decade ago at Middle Tennessee State from 2007 to 2009. Diaz was the defensive coordinator and Simmons was the running backs coach.

According to Steven Gaither at HBCU GameDay, Florida A&M made a counteroffer to Simmons, and the FAMU Alumni Association raised more than $138K in funds to support the assistant coaches.

HAPPY 2024 RATTLERS! We are so grateful for you. Your dedication to Florida A&M University is something to BRAGG about. May you all take that same energy into a very prosperous 2024! Thanks to you, the FAMU NAA has raised OVER $138,353.00!



To Donate: https://t.co/M6t8soVgJN — FAMU National Alumni (@FAMUNationalAA) January 1, 2024

Upon his departure, Simmons released a statement via social media. It reads in part:

“I would like to start off by wishing everyone a Happy New Year from my wife Shaia and me. 2023 was a year for the ages for Florida A&M University and the Rattlers Football Team. Bringing a SWAC Championship and an undisputed HBCU National Championship and Celebration Bowl trophy back to the Highest of Seven Hills has truly been one of the highlights of my 18-year collegiate coaching career. I came to FAMU in 2018 with the goal of returning Florida A&M Football to its rightful place at the top of HBCU and FCS football, and together as a FAMULY, we have done that.”

James Colzie has been involved in football for 23 years and has been part of three National Championships. He has won six conference titles and twenty Bowl games. Colzie was a starting cornerback on Florida State’s first national championship team in 1993.