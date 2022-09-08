Chevrolet has revealed their new Chevy Bolt EV and EUV. Compared to other electric vehicles, Chevrolet has made their Bolt EVs affordable. The starting price for the Bolt EV is $25,600. The starting price for the Bolt EUV is $27,200.

Chevrolet is giving their customers an incentive if they make the switch to a Bolt vehicle. Chevrolet describes their “Plug-In Promise” initiative as “a fun and responsive all-electric vehicle that offers the perks of driving a Chevrolet along with less scheduled maintenance, new ways to charge and innovative ways to make owning a Bolt EV or Bolt EUV easier than ever.”

Consumers can charge their Chevy Bolt EV and EUV at home or at public stations. In fact, Chevrolet will install an at-home charging station when a customer purchases a Chevy Bolt EV or EUV.

There are three different chargers for at home charging. Level one charging is a standard electrical outlet used with a 120-volt household outlet. The Bolt will get 4 miles of range per hour of charge.

There are two level two chargers. The difference is, with the 240-Volt Appliance Outlet, the Bolt EV gets 26 miles of range per hour of charge. With the 240-Volt up to 80 amp, the Bolt EV gets up to 39 miles of range per hour of charge.

There are over 40,000 public charging stations. In Atlanta, EV owners will find most public charging stations in the Buckhead area.

There are two kinds of chargers at public charging stations. The level 2 charger that gets up to 39 miles of range per hour of charge and the DC fast charge that gets up to 100 miles of range in 30 minutes.

The Bolt EV has an EPA-est. 259 miles on a full charge. The Bolt EUV has an EPA-est. 247 miles on a full charge.

Chevrolet has inducted a hands-free driving feature in the Bolt EUV only called “Super Cruise.” According to Chevrolet, Super cruise includes adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic emergency braking, and lane-centering. With lane-centering, the Bolt EUV will “Detect curves with real-time cameras, sensors, and GPS.”

As California and Virginia will ban gas powered vehicles by 2035, and as 15 states are implementing zero emissions vehicle requirements, the nation is moving toward electric vehicles to save the environment. What the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV offer is ahead of the curve, while in the long term, General Motors also plans to build an electric vehicle charging station network across America.