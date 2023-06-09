Nonprofit housing developers and builders are invited to apply for WORTH grant funding, an initiative from the Wells Fargo Foundation, to help create and preserve 6,000 homeowners of color by 2025. The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta is administering the WORTH funds, and the HouseATL Funders Collective and Enterprise Community Partners are assisting with the outreach and application process. Eligible applicants can apply for grant funding to support predevelopment activities and “shovel-ready” housing developments in five core counties: Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett.



Grants vary by affordability level and are eligible for homes priced up to 150% of Area Median Income (AMI). Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. Apply at https://bit.ly/3WOdwJc.

Who can apply?

Any nonprofit developer or builder of affordable, for-sale housing may apply.

What types of projects are funded?

The rehabilitation or new construction of for-sale units of housing at price points affordable to homebuyers of color earning up to 150% AMI and corresponding annual home sales prices based on household size. Both predevelopment and “shovel-ready” projects are eligible for funding.

What are some examples of eligible predevelopment and “shovel-ready” activities?

Housing projects are “shovel-ready” when financing is in place; construction is near completion or breaking ground in the coming months. To verify that your project meets this requirement, we request documentation demonstrating that your project is “shovel-ready.” These documents include a land disturbance permit, building permit or construction loan closing documents.

Construction costs (sometimes called “hard costs”) may include contractor fees, subcontractor fees, exterior shell, interior buildout and finish, plumbing, electrical, mechanical and telecommunication systems.

Access to flexible capital is critical for any housing development, particularly during its pre-development phase to ensure project feasibility. WORTH predevelopment grant funding can cover eligible expenses like appraisal fees, architectural, design, and engineering fees, environmental assessment, legal/insurance fees, marketing studies, title and survey, consultant fees, and marketing expenses.

When is the application deadline?

We will consider applications for WORTH grant funding on a rolling basis. We expect to be able to support applicants in 2023, 2024 and potentially beyond.

What are the affordability requirements?

All homes must be sold to homebuyers of color earning up to 150% AMI for metro Atlanta. Invest Atlanta posts income limits for the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area each year. View https://investatlanta.com for more information.

When will I hear a decision?

We will do our best to provide responses to applicants as soon as possible. Most applications will receive a response or an update within 2-5 days. If you are submitting for shovel-ready funding consideration, please include timeline deadlines and other pertinent information in the application.

How much can I apply for?

Applicants can apply for up to $5,500 per unit sold to families earning up to 80% AMI and $3,500 per unit sold to families between 80% and 150% AMI.

I see there is a rental housing application for the Funders’ Collective Request for Pipeline. Can I apply for WORTH grant funding for my rental projects?

The WORTH initiative is solely focused on increasing homeownership opportunities for families of color. Rental projects are not eligible for funding under this program. However, you can apply within this Neighborly application portal for an affordable rental project. The HouseATL Funders Collective’s Pipeline Review Committee, which engages public, private and philanthropic funders, will review your application.

When are grant reports due?

Grant reports will be due annually throughout the 5-year grant period up until the homes are sold.

What must I report on if I receive funding?

Funding is only available for homes sold to income-qualifying homebuyers of color. Grant recipients must report on each home sold, homebuyer race and ethnicity, homebuyer income and home sale price. Additional reporting requirements are outlined in the application portal.