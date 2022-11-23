The Atlanta Falcons and Wells Fargo announced a five-year sponsorship agreement, making Wells Fargo an official bank of the Atlanta Falcons.

With branded cards and content, Wells Fargo and the Falcons will work together to develop a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) fellowship program, which is aimed at creating more formalized relationships with local HBCU’s and more career opportunities for HBCU graduates.

The partnership, which is currently slated to run through the 2026 season, will give Falcons fans the opportunity to choose from four different Falcons-branded Wells Fargo Affinity Debit Cards, allowing fans to showcase their Falcons fandom from their wallets.

Additionally, Wells Fargo will present the “Rise Up Warm-Up” digital series, which will feature behind-the-scenes content with an “insider access” feel during player arrivals to the stadium, warmups, and other pregame activity.

“We are excited to launch our partnership with Wells Fargo, which will allow us to give our fans another way to show off their fandom,” said AMB Sports and Entertainment Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Mace Aluia. “Collaborating with a like-minded organization like Wells Fargo to find ways to give back to our communities is very important to us.”

Pam Batalis, SVP of sponsorship and brand Engagement for Wells Fargo, said Wells Fargo is looking forward to “creating memorable experiences for our Falcon-fan customers by tapping into a major passion point in their lives.”

“Together with AMB Sports and Entertainment, we plan to create lasting, positive change in the greater Atlanta area through the joint development of an HBCU Fellowship Program,” she said.