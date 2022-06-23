WCLK debuts programming on SiriusXM HBCU Jazz 91.9 WCLK, Atlanta’s Jazz Station, debuts popular syndicated programming on the leading satellite and streaming audio platform, SiriusXM.

WCLK’s The Local Take with Kiplyn Primus and UPFRONT Inside Atlanta’s Entertainment Industry will premiere on SiriusXM HBCU Channel 142.

“Jazz 91.9 WCLK has come a long way, with these two programs now on the Sirius XM HBCU platform,” said Wendy Williams, general manager, Jazz 91.9 WCLK. “It is a major step forward in our efforts to deliver top notch programming and the WCLK brand whether it be music or information to audiences, globally.”

The Local Take with Kiplyn Primus features discussions about critical issues facing society and profiles of organizations doing important work in the community. The mission of The Local Take is to engage with and spotlight individuals and matters that are not always covered by mainstream media outlets.

The Local Take has been broadcasting every week for 11 years on 91.9 WCLK in Atlanta, Georgia. Host, Kiplyn Primus, a graduate of Howard University and Clark Atlanta University, interviews guests on the program from various fields who have made an impact on community, business, and public affairs.

The radio show is a source for critical information that addresses community concerns.

Kiplyn Primus, host of WCLK’s Local Take with Kiplyn Primus(Courtesy of WCLK) Ray Cornelius, host of WCLK’s UPFRONT Inside Atlanta’s Entertainment Industry (Courtesy of WCLK)

UPFRONT Inside Atlanta’s Entertainment Industry takes an in-depth look at Atlanta’s arts and entertainment scene including television, film, theater, music, fashion and more. Host, Ray Cornelius, a multi-hyphenated media personality with nearly thirty years of experience in news, radio, and television, engages in intimate conversations with some of the most prominent figures and behind-the-scenes players in the industry. Past UPFRONT guests have included: Issa Rae, Billy Porter, Patti LaBelle, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Taraji P. Henson, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Local Take airs on its parent station, 91.9 in Atlanta on Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. and on SiriusXM on Mondays beginning June 27 at 6:00 p.m. and re-airs on Thursdays and Fridays at 6:00 p.m.

UPFRONT Inside Atlanta’s Entertainment Industry on Saturdays at 9:00 a.m. and on SiriusXM on Tuesdays beginning June 28 at 6:30 p.m. with encore episodes airing on Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m.

The programs can also be heard online and OnDemand at WCLK.com.