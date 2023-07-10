Clayton County Police were on the scene at Tara Woods Apartments in Jonesboro as the water service was shut off on the morning of Monday, July 10, 2023. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Tara Woods Apartments residents try to find answers from apartment staffers Monday morning. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

This notice was posted on the office door at Tara Woods Apartments. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

With residents looking on from second floor balconies and from their ground floor apartment doorways, the water services at the Tara Woods Apartments were cut off Monday morning.

Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) staffers were escorted to the Jonesboro-based apartments by Clayton County Police, Clayton County Code Enforcement officers and Clayton County Fire Scene Investigations officials. Hundreds of residents will be immediately effected by the disruption of service.

With less than a month before the school year begins at dozens of nearby Clayton County Schools, the apartment complex owners, Red Apple Investments, have reported $225,000 in delinquent rent and a $98,000 account balance with CCWA. Signage informing residents about the stoppage in water service was posted outside the entrance to Tara Woods Apartments Friday, July 7. Less than an hour after the water service was stopped, Clayton County Code Enforcement began going door-to-door informing residents that they would have to evacuate the premises by 5 p.m.

A number of residents were crying as they learned about the evacuation, others were packing their children and personal items into cars and leaving the apartments.

Red Apple Investments, LLC, has been contacted for comment.

The Atlanta Voice will continue to update this story.