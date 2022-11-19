Canvassers gathered outside of the North Fulton Democratic Party HQ to hear Warnock speak Saturday, November 19, 2022. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling was a win for democracy.”

The Jewish Democratic Woman’s Salon hosted the event.

The decision to begin early voting on Saturday will fall to the individual counties. “I want to encourage the counties to now do what the judge has said that they have every right to do and that is make voting available on Saturday, November 26,” Warnock said. “Nothing could be more important than giving the people an opportunity to use their voices.”

Warnock said to a crowd assembled outside of the North Fulton Georgia Democratic Party headquarters, “Let me let you in on a little secret, many of us have been blessed into cluelessness about the struggles of our neighbors,” he said. “Saturday voting matters because without it there is a disadvantage to working-class people, to wage earners, to students, to people who have children, single parents who work two or three jobs. Saturday voting for them is not a convenience, it is a necessity.”

“It was a victory for democracy. It’s about trusting the people to get it right,” Warnock said about voting and being able to vote next Saturday. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

A day before the decision Warnock was in Macon Thursday night where he spoke to a crowd of supporters gathered at the Tubman Museum. “There are two men in this race but only one of us has actually had the job,” he said. When asked if that even matters to voters at this point, Warnock said of his opponent Herschel Walker, “He has been campaigning for over a year, and he hasn’t offered a single solution. He’s talked about a whole range of things, yesterday he was talking about werewolves and vampires, maybe he has a health care plan for them since he doesn’t have one for Georgians.”

Up Next: Warnock’s campaign recently announced a campaign stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville rally via Twitter. The rally will take place at the Dock Kemp School, Monday at 6:30 p.m., according to the Twitter post.