Augusta, Ga.- Approximately one week since midterm general election night in Georgia, Herschel Walker is doubling down on his efforts for Georgia Senator for the upcoming runoff on December 6. The professional athlete-turned-political-candidate has made his voice known throughout the state and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Monday, November 14th, Walker hosted an “Evict Warnock Bus Tour” in Augusta, where dozens of supporters came out to hear him speak. Among those present in support was Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), the former governor of Florida. Scott is an outspoken supporter of Walker and a mainstay supporter of Mitch McConnell, the senate minority leader.

“As a Georgia voter, you have to think about who you want to be representing you in D.C., Herschel is going to be an independent voice who will represent Georgia,” Scott said.

When Walker took to the stage he immediately acknowledged his connection to God and then from there entered into his difficulties growing up, dealing with obesity and his time at the University of Georgia.

As often during his rallies, Walker did not speak of a plan for his time in the United States Senate if he is elected next month.

“He is someone who has overcome a lot of challenges in his life, such as being overweight, something I struggle with, as well as stuttering, I read his book before I even considered supporting him and I realized this man has some big challenges in front of him and look what he did with his life,” said Debbie McCord, Columbia county GOP chairwoman.

Dozens lined up to greet Walker after his speech in order to grab a photo and mingle with the candidate. All the fanfare of the rally with the inclusion of the Florida senator points to just how serious the runoff in Georgia remains despite the Senate being in the Democratic majority.

Walker is expected to make additional public appearances later this week into the weekend. He did not take questions from the media following his speech.