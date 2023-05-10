United States Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to Atlanta for the third time this year. Harris will be in town for a Democratic National Committee finance event.

Harris’ first two visits to metro Atlanta began at Georgia Tech in February when she was in town to talk about the ongoing climate crisis and the country’s investments in jobs. She was interviewed by Georgia Tech’s Dr. Isaiah Bolden, Assistant Professor, School of Earth & Atmospheric Sciences and University of Georgia professor Dr. J. Marshall Shepherd, director of the university’s atmospheric sciences program.

In April, Harris visited the Qcells facility north of Atlanta in Dalton. Qcells announced in January 2023 that it is investing $2.5 billion to expand its solar manufacturing capacity in Georgia. Harris, in town on the Biden/Harris Administration’s “Investing in America” tour, announced a historic commitment between Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy to deploy 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of community solar power, which will require the manufacturing of 2.5 million solar panels—the largest community solar order in American history.

Atlanta finished second to Chicago in the race to host the Democratic National Convention, but remains a key battleground state and destination for Harris and United States President Joseph R. Biden, who became the first sitting president to deliver a sermon from the pulpit of Ebenezer Baptist Church.