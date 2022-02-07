Former State Representative Vernon Jones announced Monday he’ll end his campaign for Georgia Governor. He released the following statement:

“After much prayer & consideration I have decided that I can best serve the people of Georgia in the Congress of the United States. I believe that strong conservative voices need to be heard as we lead America into the future.

Because of this decision I am officially withdrawing my candidacy for Governor effective today and will be supporting David Perdue for Governor. He is a good man who loves our state and loves our Country.

I’d like to thank the thousands of Georgians that welcomed me into their homes and communities. I would ask for their continued support as I seek to represent them in the United States Congress. Together as conservatives we will Take Georgia Back.”

Jones met with former President Donald Trump on January 27th in which he claimed “America first is alive and well. Not divided, but more united than ever.” At the time of the announcement, it was widely believed Jones and Trump would discuss other options if he decided to drop out of the Gubernatorial race.

Shortly after his announcement, Republican allies confirmed Jones will run for Congress in the 10th District, with Trump’s full and complete endorsement. Georgia’s 10th Congressional District is currently represented by the U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. Hice has mounted a primary challenge for Georgia Secretary of State, with former President Trump’s support, against current Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger.

David Perdue issued a statement on Twitter supporting Jones’s decision.

“Vernon Jones is a conservative patriot who cares deeply about Georgia. We need his voice and we need him in the fight,” Perdue said. “I’m proud to have his support of our Trump-endorsed campaign. Conservatives are united and ready to beat Stacey Abrams.”

Vernon Jones was a Lithonia-based Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives that switched parties as he openly campaigned for former President Trump in 2020.

As the dominoes fall in Georgia’s Republican Gubernatorial primary, the shift toward former President Trump becoming keymaker is underway. With Jones’s announcement, the hope is Perdue and former President Trump can unite Conservatives who are disillusioned with Governor Brian Kemp and win the May 25th primary without a runoff.

Meanwhile, the Abrams for Governor campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo issued the following statement about Vernon Jones’ exit from the race for governor:

“The Republican primary is now a two-candidate race of David Perdue and Brian Kemp, whose nasty fight will do nothing to help our state. As Kemp and Perdue fight each other, Stacey Abrams will be fighting for Georgia.”

Stacey Abrams has nearly $7.25 million in the bank according to her latest campaign finance filing. She is the only Democrat in the race.

Governor Kemp announced he’s raised $7.4 million. Meanwhile, Kandiss Taylor is still challenging both Kemp and Perdue for the Republican nomination.