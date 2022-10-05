In Atlanta, UPS will be hosting a job fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the UPS Employment Center in southwest Atlanta.

UPS is offering competitive wages for all seasonal positions. Some of the jobs being offered in Atlanta:

Package Car Driver positions begin at $21 per hour. Tractor-Trailer Driver positions begin at $30 per hour.

Package Handler positions begin at $17.50 per hour.

The UPS Employment Center is located at 1100 Fulton Industrial Blvd, SW, Atlanta.

Over the weekend, the company will be hosting more than 600 hirings across the country.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holidays, and 80% of those positions do not require an interview. Its digital-first process now takes just 25 minutes for most people, less time than it takes to watch an episode of your favorite show, from online application to job offer.

Employment in the retail division, according to United States Labor Department data, typically swells by 450,000 workers over the holiday shopping season, while warehousing and delivery adds 350,000 workers.

However, in preparation for demand, companies are staffing for the season similarly to 2021, while others are reducing their efforts due to inflation.

Companies such as Dick Sporting Goods (hiring around 9,000 seasonal employees) and Target (hiring about 100,000 seasonal employees) kept similar goals as 2021. However, retailers like Walmart plan to hire fewer workers than last year (hiring 40,000, compared to 150,000 in 2021).

To RSVP, contact Cree’Ana Williams at creeanawilliams@ups.com.

Participants should park in the West employee lot. It is adjacent to the Employment Center/Customer Counter.

To apply online, visit www.UPSjobs.com and schedule an appointment prior to arrival.