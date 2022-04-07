U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson(D-4th Congressional District) presented a proclamation to United Way of Greater Atlanta CEO Milton Little Saturday in recognition of National Financial Literacy Month during a Tax Advocacy Day Program hosted by the United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Ga.

“United Way has been working hard to help all of those folks who have been devastated by the social, economic, educational impacts of the pandemic, and those impacts have been incredibly significant…now as we wrestle with inflation and higher food prices and higher gas prices the challenges of many people have gotten even worst,” Little said.

“We want to bring attention to financial literacy, that goal of making sure people can get into a good job, get a good salary, and also have all of the skills necessary to manage their money effectively so that they can do something in the area of saving and investment .. the keys to financial self-sufficiency for people all across Atlanta.

In partnership with New Birth, Congressman Johnson, the IRS Taxpayer Advocates Office and the State Coalition of the National Council of Negro Women, United Way and VITA tax preparers were on hand to assist members of the public in completion of their tax forms for free to the 2022 tax deadline.

Available through the April 18 tax deadline, VITA provides IRS trained and certified volunteers to assist Greater Atlanta’s working individuals and families with low-to-moderate incomes ($58,000 and under) with free tax preparation services.

Those in need of VITA services can go to the United Way of Greater Atlanta website to find a VITA in-person site that best fits their needs.

For more information visit the United Way of Greater Atlanta web site at www.unitedwayatlanta.org