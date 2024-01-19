Producer, singer, and songwriter Chris Brown and R&B Playmaker Anthony “Ant” Wilson have announced the additions of R&B songstress Ashanti, fresh newcomer Fridayy, the legendary Tank, iconic DJ Mannie Fresh, the velvety vocalist Bryson Tiller, Power 105’s DJ Envy, the soulful 112, and hitmaker Jermaine Dupri to the already star studded Tycoon Music Festival lineup.

Now in its fifth year, Tycoon Music Festival, headlined by Breezy, with sets from Mario, Monica, and Ginuwine, revealed its all R&B roster in honor of Valentine’s Day. Theconcert, produced in collaboration with Live Nation, will be MC’d by Atlanta’s own DC Young Fly, who is returning as host. The highly anticipated concert will take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on February 13th.

Ginuwine performs on the Coca-Cola stage during Day Three of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Past festivals included performances from R&B and Hip Hop greats including Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Fabolous, and 50 Cent. Ticket holders were givenaccess to additional activities including comedy shows and exclusive parties. This year promises to be larger and grander with surprise guests. Tickets are on sale now.

“We’re excited for Tycoon Music Festival and to present an idyllic lineup of R&B legends who’ve delivered timeless music. From Breezy, to Monica, to Mario, to Fridayy and everyone in between, this year’s Tycoon Music Festival is a showcase of the best in R&B,” said Anthony “Ant” Wilson.

To secure tickets for the show, visit Ticketmaster.com.