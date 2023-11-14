(CNN) — Tupac Shakur may be on the path to winning a Grammy Award posthumously.

The rapper, who died after being shot in Las Vegas in 1996, was one of three late artists who were nominated last week in best music film category.

Shakur received the nod for the FX five-part docuseries “Dear Mama,” which takes its name from his 1995 single of the same title.

Directed by Allen Hughes, the docuseries explores the lives of the slain musical artist and as his mother, the late activist Afeni Shakur. It is currently streaming on Hulu.

Shakur is competing against two other late artists – David Bowie for “Moonage Daydream” and Little Richard for “I Am Everything” (which premiered on CNN.) Bowie died following a battle with cancer in 2016, and Little Richard died in 2020, also of cancer related causes.

Little Richard was famously vocal when he was alive about never having received a Grammy.

Other nominees are Lewis Capaldi for “How I’m Feeling Now” and Kendrick Lamar for “Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour.”

According to the Recording Academy, the best music film Grammy is “For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.”

The nomination for Shakur comes at a time that his murder case is back in the headlines.

Duane Keith Davis, known as “Keffe D,” was recently arrested for his murder and has pleaded not guilty, after decades of calls for someone to be held accountable for Shakur’s death.