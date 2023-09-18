Clothing brand True Religion announced the opening of its newest storefront in metro Atlanta this week, the company’s second Georgia store and 46th location worldwide.

Known for its wide range of denim products donning elaborate stitch designs, the debut of True Religion’s Cumberland Mall location marks the brand’s first store opening since 2019.

“A key component to True Religion’s omnichannel growth strategy is to identify and open selectively in locations where our shopper wants us to be,” said company CEO Michael Buckley. “We remain a digital-first direct-to-consumer brand and are excited to begin adding more physical stores to our mix in the right markets.”

The opening in Atlanta represents a change in brick-and-mortar presence for the company, featuring updated merchandising displays that usher True Religion into a new era of physical branding. The new location occupies approximately 2,000 square feet of space on Cumberland Mall’s ground floor, nestled between plus-size clothing store Torrid and accessory shop Lids.

According to a press release, revenue garnered during the store’s soft opening weekend eclipsed estimated projections by nearly 70%.

“Cumberland features an elevated core denim destination perfect for our consumers navigating our various fits and stitches,” Buckley said. “The new and modern design is a first for our fleet which will carry through in the two new stores opening before the end of the year.”

The Cumberland Mall location opens from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

True Religion’s other store in the state is located within the North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawsonville.

