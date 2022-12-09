The Christmas season has arrived and it’s time for parades and festivals to celebrate one of the most joyous and magical times of the year. Here are 10 upcoming Christmas parades/festivals to be on the lookout for:

Dunwoody Holiday Parade and Smores Fest (Friday, Dec. 9, 3:30 p.m.)

Join Dunwoody for their second annual Holiday Parade of Lights. Dunwoody North families will drive, ride, scoot, march, walk or dance their way along a short route, starting/ending at Dunwoody North Driving Club, through the neighborhood celebrate the holidays. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/dunwoody/holiday-parade-and-smores-fest/200023699074458.

Location: 4522 Kingsgate Dr, Dunwoody

Winter Wonderland on Walker St. Holiday Market (Dec. 9, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Winter Wonderland on Walker is back with the second inaugural holiday market in the heart of the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. This one-day event will feature more than 20 local artists, handmade artisans, live music, an open bar, a hot cocoa and s’more station, an ornament-making station, complimentary gift wrapping, and more.

Location: 251 Walker St SW, Atlanta. For more information, visit https://mommypoppins.com/atlanta-kids/event/events/winter-wonderland-on-walker-st-holiday-market.

Virginia Highland Winterfest (starting Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Virginia Highland Winterfest will begin with a Tour of Lights on Friday to show off the neighborhood’s most vibrant holiday decorations. On Saturday, Winterfest will start off with a Jingle Jog, followed by a Holiday Parade. The day will rev up with one of the biggest in-town holiday markets.

To purchase tickets, view more dates, more information, visit https://virginiahighlanddistrict.com/winterfest/.

Location: Lanier Blvd NE, Atlanta

Hampton Christmas Parade (Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

The city of Hampton will host a Christmas parade in downtown Hampton, GA. Explore the spirit of the holiday season in Hampton. For more information or to register, email mainstreet@hamptonga.gov or call KC Krzic at 404-548-4006 or Andrew Simpson at 470-727-7117.

Christmas Festival at Nash Farm Park in Hampton (Saturday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Explore the spirit of Christmas at Nash Farm Park for free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Christmas movie, tree lighting, Holiday characters, and more. For more information, call 770-288-7300.

Nash Farm Park is located at 4361 Jonesboro Road, Hampton.

Landrum Tree Service candy crane drop is at 5:30 p.m., with a tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

Lawrenceville Merry Little Christmas Celebration (Saturday, Dec. 10, noon – 6 p.m.)

Join downtown Lawrenceville for their Merry Little Christmas Celebration and experience the holiday season in Lawrenceville like never before with activities like singing along to holiday music, posing for photo-ops in front of the Christmas lights, and sharing your wish list with Santa. Enjoy a festive market at the Lawrenceville Lawn and be dazzled by an ice sculptor while doing some holiday shopping on the square. Meet Santa and his elves and bring your phone, camera, or selfie stick to capture some memories. Look for the “Santa’s Line” signs to navigate with ease.

This event is in downtown Lawrenceville (147 Luckie Street., Lawrenceville).

Stay + Play Stone Mountain Christmas (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2:15 p.m.)

Join the city of Stone Mountain for the annual Stone Mountain Christmas festival. Become immersed in holiday magic with evenings full of festive music, millions of dazzling lights, spectacular shows, and visits from some of your favorite holiday characters.

For more select dates and information, visit https://www.atlantaevergreen.com/offers/stay-play-stone-mountain-christmas/.

Location: Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort, 4021 Lakeview Dr, Stone Mountain.

Acworth Christmas Golf Cart Parade (Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

Join Acworth for its first ever Christmas Golf Cart Parade. The parade begins at Cauble Park at 6 p.m. The parade has fantastic downtown route zooming through neighborhoods to spread holiday cheer. Tell your friends and neighbors to line the streets.

Location: Cauble Park (4425 Beach St, Acworth)

For more information, visit https://acworthtourism.org/events/acworth-christmas-golf-cart-parade/.

Trans Ally Christmas (Friday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m.)

This is a Christmas event celebrating LGBTQII+ people and the allies supporting the Transgender Community. For more information, visit https://next.eventsrealm.com/events/11016475.

Location: Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Perimeter – 4401 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee

Atlanta Christkindl Market 2022 (Now through Dec. 24)