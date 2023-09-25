Tens of thousands foodies from metro Atlanta and from around the southeast enjoyed a culinary extravaganza of food, wine, and adult beverages at the annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival held at Old Fourth Ward Park in Atlanta (Sept. 20-24). The festival has become one the signature food and wine festivals in the southeast. Nearly 150 renowned chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, and industry insiders took part in the weekend-long event, which showcased the best of what the southeast has to offer. Photos by Stan Washington/The Atlanta Voice