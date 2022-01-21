DETAILS:

The following detour routes will be in effect:



All southbound traffic on Peachtree St. SE will turn left onto Ivan Allen Jr., Blvd. NE then turn right onto Courtland St. NE then turn right onto Andrew Young International Blvd. NW and then turn left onto Peachtree St. NE to regain normal traffic flow.All northbound traffic on Peachtree St. NE will turn left onto Baker St. NW, then turn right onto Ted Turner DR, then turn right onto Ivan Allen Jr Blvd. NW and then turn left onto Peachtree St. NE to regain normal traffic flow.All southbound traffic on West Peachtree St attempting to access Peachtree St. NE will turn left onto Ivan Allen Jr Blvd. NW, then turn right onto Courtland St. NE, then turn right onto Andrew Young International Blvd. NW and then turn left onto Peachtree St. NE to regain normal traffic flow.All northbound traffic on Peachtree Center Ave will turn left onto Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, then turn right onto Ted Turner DR, then turn right onto Ivan Allen Jr., Blvd. NE and then turn left onto Peachtree St. NE to regain normal traffic flow.



Baker St NE westbound: Merge left into one lane onto Courtland St NETurn left onto Courtland St NETurn right onto Andrew Young International Blvd NWTurn right onto Peachtree St NETurn left onto Baker St NW to regain normal traffic flow Please observe closure restrictions, pay close attention to “caution” and “slow” signs, and watch out for traffic control personnel in the area.