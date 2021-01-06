Pinky Cole, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, and The Pinky Cole Foundation teamed up with The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, along with Georgia Power, to ensure that over 100 Atlanta residents with past-due utility bills were made current or had their services restored before New Years Day.

“Giving back is the core of who we are and what we do,” Cole said. “I am excited to team up with The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation and Georgia Power to provide the gift of electricity and gas to those in need. We are looking forward to this continuing partnership.”

Due to the arrival of colder temperatures in the metro Atlanta area, Cole reached out to her friends at the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, knowing that the Harvey’s had recently moved back to Atlanta and would be anxious to assist.

“With millions of Americans at risk of losing power as massive unpaid bills pile up, it was necessary for us to work with the Pinky Cole Foundation and Georgia Power to pay the turn-off notices for some struggling Georgia Power customers to give some relief,” said Sharon Page, executive director of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation. “With Mr. and Mrs. Harvey relocating back to Atlanta, Georgia, their goal is to be a blessing and continue to help those in need, especially during these unprecedented times.”

As Cole’s philanthropic arm, The Pinky Cole Foundation focuses on empowering generations of color to win in life, financially, and in the pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams.

“This is another way we are collectively using our platforms to pour into the communities in which we serve and my personal way of saying thank you to the communities that support me year-round,” Cole said.

She dedicated her foundation to addressing and meeting the needs of the underserved population in the city that has patronized her popular Slutty Vegan brand since 2018.

“We are excited to partner with The Pinky Cole Foundation and The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation in an effort to identify Georgia Power customers who would benefit from utility assistance,” said Charmaine Ward-Millner and Danny Johnson of Georgia Power.

“The generous donation enabled us to assist more than 100 Atlanta families with their utility bills. This was a joint effort by Georgia Power Corporate Relations and Energy Assistance teams and supports our commitment to be a citizen wherever we serve.”