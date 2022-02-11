The inaugural Jazz Music Awards: Celebrating the Spirit of Jazz, today announced the online submissions for the global awards show, which opened on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and will run through Saturday, April 30, 2022. The Jazz Music Awards is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit subsidiary of WCLK Jazz 91.9.

The Jazz Music Awards will recognize a broad spectrum of creators within the national and international jazz world, from mainstream and contemporary musicians, vocalists, and big bands, to composers, individual songs, and full-length albums.

The eligibility period for the 2022 awards ceremony started on April 1, 2021, and will run through March 31, 2022.

The award categories are as follows: Best Mainstream Artist; Best Contemporary Artist; Best Duo, Group or Big Band; Best New Artist (Contemporary or Mainstream); Best Jazz Vocalist; Best International Artist (Contemporary or Mainstream); Best Mainstream Album; Best Contemporary Album; and Song of the Year (Fan Vote).

The JMA Executive Committee will pool two balanced groups of voters for each voting round. Voters will consist of creators and industry leaders, including recording artists, musicians, songwriters, producers, engineers, and composers, as well as educators, record label executives, concert promoters, radio personalities, radio executives, and

journalists.

The Jazz Music Awards will also present three Awards of Distinction, including the

Innovator Award, Composer Award, and Educator Award. The nominees and

winners will be chosen by a specially selected craft committee with expertise in the field.

For the Legacy Award, the nominees and the winner will be selected by the WCLK Jazz

91.9 Executive Committee. (Specialized awards are not open for public submission).

The awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA. For more information visit www.jazzmusicawards.com.