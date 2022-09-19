Atlanta, GA – Chef Devika and Adisa Patridge of Eat Urban Fresh Express will present their official Grand Re-Opening, taking place at 2053 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Unit C, Atlanta, GA 30315 on Saturday, September 24th from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM and featuring a special limited menu and light bites.

Chef Devika and Adisa are proud to re-open their doors after taking time away to scale their extremely popular and highly rated catering company. They are the premiere catering company of Overtime Elite, the new basketball league near Atlantic Station, as well as the main caterer to the superintendent of APS. After a much-anticipated return, we can say that we are proud to be back and serving our community with fresh clean food that’s good for the soul. We will have music, food and fun to serve our residents in the community.

This event is free and open to the public