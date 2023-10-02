ATLANTA, Georgia (October 1, 2023) The Gate City Bar Association, the oldest African American Bar Association in the State of Georgia, is celebrating its 75th Anniversary. Each year, The Gate City Foundation, Inc., the organization’s non-profit arm, hosts its Hall of Fame Gala. We are pleased to announce that this year’s Gala will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead.

Proceeds from the Gala are used to fund scholarships for deserving high school and law students and community-based outreach programs.



This year’s Hall of Fame Inductee is Roderick E. Edmond, M.D., J.D. At the Gala, the A.T. Walden Outstanding Lawyer’s Award will be presented to Jamala S. McFadden. The R.E. Thomas Jr. Civil Rights Award to Wayne B. Kendall and the President’s Award for Excellence to Damon E. Elmore.



The Gate City Bar Association was formed and organized in 1948 by ten African American lawyers to provide the 􀀜ducational, social and community involvement of a professional association for African American lawyers. Gate City’s purpose is rooted in service. In furtherance of our purpose, we work diligently to serve the legal profession and the community through our programs and volunteerism. This year we celebrate our 75 years of service to our members, the legal profession, and the community.



The Hall of Fame Gala’s Platinum sponsors are Edmond & Lindsay, LLP, Forrest B. Johnson & Associates, Bey & Associates, LLC, Morgan & Morgan, P.A., Southwire Company, LLC, The Cochran Firm, Atlanta, and Thomas Kennedy Sampson & Tompkins LLP.



For more information, visit www.gatecitybar.org or contact Shyril Beck, 404.419.6627.