The Atlanta Voice won three first place, including for Facebook Campaign, at this year’s National Newspaper Publisher Association awards in Nashville.

The Atlanta Voice followed last year’s seven awards by winning five total awards at this year’s National Newspaper Publisher Association (NNPA) awards. The annual convention took place in Nashville (last year’s awards took place in New Orleans), with the awards ceremony taking place Thursday, June 29.

Among the five awards, the Voice staff managed to win another three first place awards for a consecutive year. The first place victories ranged in coverage from youth-focussed to politics.

The first place awards were for:

The Facebook Campaign coverage for Senator Raphael Warnock’s visit to The Atlanta Voice studios where he met with publishers from The Voice, Mundo Now and the Georgia Asian Times.

Youth and Children coverage from Madgie Robinson, who wrote a feature story on the Dynamite Dance Factory, a Black owned business in Kennesaw, led the field.

The Emory O. Jackson award for heath coverage for Donnell Suggs’ series of stories on the closing of Atlanta Medical Center was also the best in its category.

The Voice was also awarded a second place award for its video campaign on the one and only debate between Senator Warnock and his Republican competitor Herschel Walker in Savannah. Itoro N. Umontuen handled the video production and editing on that project.

The third place award was for original photography of Election Central coverage of the most recent senatorial campaign between Warnock and Walker. Photographers Umontuen and Julia Beverly were responsible for the coverage.