The Athlete’s Foot, a specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, is partnering with the Black Footwear Forum to bring together footwear industry professionals and supporters to share stories and ideas at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE).

The forum will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The Black Footwear Forum’s purpose is to create a dialogue around the influencer, leadership, and passion provided by Black people in the global footwear industry.

The forum includes the Athlete’s Foot Sr. Director of Product and Marketing Darius Billings, Moderator Bria Janelle, Puma Associate Director of Sales Karla Duncan, CEO and co-owner of Sole Play TJ Bennett, Founder of Kicks and Fros Melissa Chanel, and owner of a buy, sell, and trade sneaker community, ATATF, Kordale (K.O.) Toomer.

RICE headquarters is located at 504 Fair Street SW, Atlanta.