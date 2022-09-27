See moreAnother moment in @nfl and HBCU history! The @tsuaristocrats just played their original album “The Urban Hymnal” on the field of the Tennessee @titans – A historic halftime show! Back to the roots of Gospel! #tsu #titans #gospel #AOBNATION #Tennesseestateuniversity pic.twitter.com/HQP8ouq6fx— Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands (@tsuaristocrats) September 25, 2022 Related2017 ELECTION GUIDE: Keisha Lance BottomsNovember 2, 2017Similar postGeorge Fraser Part 2 Exclusive interview with The Atlanta VoiceJuly 18, 2019Similar postSubscribe to The Atlanta Voice todayMarch 16, 2020Similar post