The Atlanta Graduate Chapter of Swing Phi Swing, Social Fellowship, Inc.® is pleased to present “Swing into Art”, a fine art exhibition featuring the works of four amazing visual artists: Sam D. Burston, Samuel Guilford, Delores Surry-Smith, and Henry Blackmon on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The title of the show is inspired by Swing Phi Swing, Social Fellowship, Inc.®, a non-profit organization founded on April 4, 1969, at Winston-Salem State University, dedicated to community service, promoting, and achieving academic excellence, and enhancing community and cultural consciousness. The meaning of the letters of our beloved sisterhood is Sisters With Interest Never Gone – Promoting Higher Intelligence – Supporting Women In Need of Growth. The Sisterhood’s specific purpose is supporting women in need of growth, which facilitates the attainment of goals that are necessary for personal and professional growth. SWING welcomes diversity, encourages individuality, and offers a haven for women who feel a strong connection with their ethnic heritage.

“As president of the Atlanta Graduate Chapter, I am beyond proud of this opportunity to present the work of these phenomenal black artists, states Linda Womack. As an organization, our mission is to strengthen the path of opportunity for women, particularly women of color. By supporting and recognizing the work of these artists, we offer insight to what excellence looks like.”

The Atlanta Graduate Chapter began its journey on January 15, 1974, when nineteen ladies, eight from Clark College, now Clark Atlanta University and eleven from Spelman College. They did something no other college had ever done, they all joined together under the guidance of Brenda Hubbard from Barber-Scotia College and formed the charter line of Swing Phi Swing Social Fellowship, Inc.® We are devoted women of SWING; dedicated to our mission to make a difference in the lives of others. We are committed to meaningful community service and interested in improving the quality of life for the communities we serve.

“If we can touch and encourage just one young potential visual artist by enlarging the vision field of a captive audience, we will have performed the perfect deed, says Womack. Greatness lies within each of us and we thank God for the opportunity of exposure to share the possibilities!”

Join us for this prestigious event on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at the historic Brawner Hall, 3180 Atlanta Road, SE, Smyrna, Georgia, 30080. All artworks shown will be available for sale and can be picked up after the exhibit ends. Attendees are asked to RSVP by August 15, 2022, at peachtravelpro@gmail.com. In the subject line, type SWING INTO ART.